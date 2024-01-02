Senator Fetterman Opens Up About Struggles with Depression and Social Media

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman recently spoke with anchor Kristen Welker in an interview where he candidly shared his battle with depression and how social media exacerbated his condition. Despite Christmas being one of his favorite holidays, Fetterman found himself unable to get out of bed during Christmas 2022. He was overwhelmed with a sense of dread as he prepared to be sworn into the Senate just a few days later.

Fetterman emphasized that it’s challenging for people to truly understand the struggles of depression until they experience it themselves. He recounted how his depression affected his family, scaring his children and leaving his wife concerned. Rather than attending Senate orientation, Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.

During his time in treatment, Fetterman followed his doctors’ advice to stay off social media. He reflected on the overwhelming volume of negative comments and questions where they all came from. Fetterman admitted that social media had a negative impact on his mental health, describing it as an “accelerant” for depressive feelings.

The senator expressed concern over the detrimental effects of social media on mental health. He questioned whether anyone truly believes their mental health is supported spending time on social media. Fetterman issued a warning to users, cautioning against the potential harm of engaging with social media.

Fetterman also discussed the stroke he suffered in 2022, which affected both his physical and mental well-being. The stroke further contributed to his depression, as he knew it would make his political position more challenging due to difficulties with language processing.

Despite the struggles he has faced, Fetterman now feels physically well. However, he does acknowledge lingering issues with his language processing.

This interview serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the harmful impact that social media can have on individuals. Fetterman’s openness about his struggles encourages a deeper understanding and empathy for those battling depression and highlights the need for better mental health support in society.