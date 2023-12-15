15 Semifinalists Announced for Teacher of the Year Award

In an exciting announcement, the 15 semifinalists for the prestigious Teacher of the Year award have been revealed. This year’s semifinalists include a diverse group of educators, ranging from experienced veterans to passionate newcomers.

Out of these 15 semifinalists, a panel of judges will select five individuals who will then compete for the esteemed title of Duval County Teacher of the Year. The winner of this prestigious accolade will be announced on January 20, 2024, during the annual EDDY Awards ceremony.

While the names of the semifinalists have been disclosed, their stories and achievements remain a mystery for now. To learn more about these exceptional educators, the Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) has provided short biographies for each semifinalist. This invaluable resource allows us to gain insight into their teaching philosophies, innovative approaches, and dedication to their students.

Among the semifinalists are teachers from various schools across the county, such as Mandarin Oaks Elementary School, Arlington Middle School, and Terry Parker High School. The range of schools represented highlights the impact that these educators have had on students from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

The Teacher of the Year award is not only a recognition of outstanding teaching, but also a celebration of the profound impact that teachers have on shaping the future. These semifinalists embody the qualities of dedication, passion, and excellence that are essential for any exceptional educator.

As we await the finalists to be announced, let us commend all the semifinalists for their exceptional work and congratulate them on their well-deserved accomplishment. Their dedication to the field of education is an inspiration to both their colleagues and students alike, and their contributions will continue to shape the lives of countless individuals.