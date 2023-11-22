The Rising Influence of Artificial Intelligence on the Future of Work

As LinkedIn celebrates its milestone of one billion members on its global platform, the professional world is undergoing a significant turning point: the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI). In a new study published LinkedIn, the platform explores the transformations AI will bring to the world of work in the coming years. With the emergence from the pandemic and the focus on building a greener economy, AI is emerging as a major factor in reshaping careers and the way professionals engage with work.

The Enthusiasm for AI in the Professional Sphere

The adoption of AI is transcending industries and hierarchical levels, with a sharp and rapid increase in interest in the technology. Discussions related to AI on the LinkedIn platform have seen a 70% rise in the past year. This surge in interest reflects not only a figurative trend but also translates into the job market. In France, job postings related to AI on LinkedIn have nearly tripled in the past two years.

However, despite this growing interest, a gender imbalance is already becoming apparent, with 70% of AI professionals being male. LinkedIn France’s General Manager, Fabienne Arata, warns of the risks of marginalizing women in this evolving sector and emphasizes the importance of equity in accessing this work revolution.

AI as a Catalyst for Change in Occupations

The practical benefits of AI are tangible. Automating tasks using AI allows recruiters to save a significant amount of time. Automated information retrieval, for example, enables recruiters (as well as employees) to gather a much larger amount of data compared to manual methods. Other mechanical tasks, such as drafting job descriptions, can be delegated to AI, allowing recruiters to focus more on their communication skills with potential candidates or internal colleagues.

Indeed, thanks to the integration of AI, “soft skills” are becoming increasingly important, surpassing previously valued technical skills. This suggests a future where communication, problem-solving, and adaptability will be at the core of recruitment processes and internal functioning. According to Fabienne Arata, 2030, “65% of skills will evolve or transform,” signaling a significant change in sectors such as tech, commerce, and financial services. The rise of AI is therefore not only reshaping jobs but also influencing the sought-after professional skills.

In conclusion, AI is not just a driver of change but is also likely to create job opportunities. In France, 40% of executives believe that AI will generate new job openings in the coming years. The influence of AI on the future of work is undeniable, and professionals need to adapt and develop the skills necessary to thrive in this evolving landscape.

FAQ:

Q: How has AI impacted the job market?

A: The rising adoption of AI has led to an increase in AI-related job postings on platforms like LinkedIn. It has also allowed recruiters to automate tasks, saving time and enabling them to focus on communication and other soft skills.

Q: What are the potential risks of AI in the professional sphere?

A: One significant risk is the gender imbalance, with a majority of AI professionals being male. This highlights the importance of promoting equality and ensuring women have equal opportunities in the evolving AI sector.

Q: What skills will be valued in the future due to the influence of AI?

A: Soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, and adaptability will become increasingly important as AI takes over more mechanical tasks. These skills will be crucial for success in the future job market.

Q: Will AI create job opportunities?

A: Yes, according to a study, 40% of executives in France believe that AI will generate new job openings in the coming years. While AI may change the nature of some jobs, it is also expected to create new roles and opportunities.