Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station Closes its Doors

Selmer’s Pet Land, a beloved pet store that has been a staple in the Huntington Station community for 84 years, recently made an announcement that saddened many pet lovers. The family-owned business took to social media to inform their loyal customers of their impending closure.

The Selmer family and staff expressed their gratitude to the community, stating, “As for our beloved pets, we have been dedicated to caring for them for 84 years and will continue to do so until they all find their forever homes. We appreciate your kindness through this difficult time.”

While the exact reasons for the closure were not explicitly mentioned, the owners cited “unforeseen circumstances” and the difficulties faced a small family-owned business as contributing factors. The challenges of running a pet store in the era of online shopping and corporate chains have become increasingly daunting.

To thank their customers for their years of support, Selmer’s Pet Land is offering a generous discount of 30% off on all items until their official closing date on December 18, 2023. This is the perfect opportunity for pet owners and enthusiasts to stock up on pet supplies and accessories at an affordable price.

The closure of Selmer’s Pet Land marks the end of an era for the Huntington Station community. However, it is reassuring to know that the store remains dedicated to finding loving homes for all its animals before bidding farewell. The memories and impact of Selmer’s Pet Land will undoubtedly live on in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to experience its presence.