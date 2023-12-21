Selmer’s Pet Land Closes After 84 Years in Business

Selmer’s Pet Land, a family-owned pet store in Huntington Station, New York, will be closing its doors on December 18 after 84 years of operation. The store’s owner, Al Selmer, cites several reasons for the closure, including a new state law that bans the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet shops, which goes into effect in 2024. Puppy sales account for 60% of Selmer’s business, and he believes that the government interference in his ability to sell dogs has played a major role in his decision to close.

Selmer’s Pet Land has been a fixture in the community since its founding in 1939 Al Selmer’s parents, Bruno and Helen. What began as a general store with a small selection of pets and pet supplies eventually evolved into a full pet store. Over the years, the store has faced challenges, including a devastating fire in 1988 that resulted in the loss of over 150 animals.

In addition to the new state law, Selmer also cites the growing competition from online retailers as another factor in the decision to close. Online platforms like Chewy and Amazon have become increasingly popular for purchasing pet supplies, leading to a decline in business for brick-and-mortar stores.

Despite the closure, Selmer is grateful for the support and impact the store has had on the community. Many customers have expressed their sympathies and reminisced about their past purchases at Selmer’s Pet Land. Selmer plans to retire and spend more time with his wife and family after the store closes.

While the closure of Selmer’s Pet Land is undoubtedly a loss for the Huntington community, it also highlights the changing landscape of the retail pet industry. As more states and localities enact legislation to combat unethical breeding practices, pet stores that rely on the sale of animals may struggle to adapt to the new regulations. As consumers increasingly turn to online platforms for convenience and competitive pricing, traditional brick-and-mortar stores face significant challenges in remaining profitable.