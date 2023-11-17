Jason Oppenheim Reveals Selling Sunset Season 8 Renewal and Excitement for the Future

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, real estate broker Jason Oppenheim shared exciting news for fans of the hit Netflix reality show Selling Sunset. He confirmed that the show has been renewed for an eighth season and that production will begin soon for the latest installments of the series.

Oppenheim expressed his joy and excitement, stating, “For me, each season gets more and more fun.” He reminisced about the early days of the show, when he and the team hoped for at least three seasons. Now, several seasons later, they have exceeded their expectations and continue to captivate audiences with the perfect blend of real estate, personal dynamics, fashion, and the glamorous lifestyle of Los Angeles.

While Oppenheim initially tried to stay above the drama on the show, he admitted that he has become more relaxed about being on camera. He shared, “I just put down my guard more every season… My skin gets thicker and I’m really learning. It makes the show more fun the less you think about it. It makes me happier.” As he continues to enjoy the process, he remains happily single and appreciates the success that Selling Sunset has brought to him and the Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset has seen incredible growth since its debut in 2019. The Oppenheim Group has expanded from 10 agents to around 80 and has opened real estate offices in Newport Beach, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Oppenheim attributes more than 20 percent of this growth to the show’s popularity.

As the show continues to attract attention, Oppenheim receives daily inquiries from fans who want to work at the Oppenheim Group. While he appreciates the interest, he emphasizes the importance of hiring real estate agents rather than fans of the show. Oppenheim remains focused on providing top-notch service and expertise in the real estate industry.

With the renewal of Selling Sunset and the upcoming production of Season 8, fans can look forward to more real estate drama, stunning properties, and the glamorous lives of the Oppenheim Group agents.

FAQ

1. When will production begin for Selling Sunset Season 8?

Production for the eighth season of Selling Sunset will begin soon. Stay tuned for updates on the release date.

2. Has Selling Sunset been renewed for Season 8?

Yes, Selling Sunset has been renewed for an eighth season, bringing more real estate drama and entertainment to fans.

3. How has Selling Sunset contributed to the growth of the Oppenheim Group?

Selling Sunset has played a significant role in the growth of the Oppenheim Group. Oppenheim credits more than 20 percent of the brokerage’s expansion to the show’s popularity.

4. Will there be any new cast members in Season 8?

As of now, details about the cast for Season 8 have not been released. Fans will have to wait for updates to see if any new faces will join the Selling Sunset family.