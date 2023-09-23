New York Real Estate Agent Chelsea Lazkani Unveils Sensual Cooking Show on Instagram

Chelsea Lazkani, a realtor, fashionista, and mother, has been captivating audiences with her sensual cooking show on Instagram. Lazkani, who is best known for her appearances on Netflix’s reality series “Selling Sunset,” has been showcasing her culinary skills to her 530,000 Instagram followers. From testing out delicious recipes to recording the prep and tasting process, Lazkani’s cooking show is a feast for the senses that will leave viewers craving more.

Lazkani’s love for cooking began at a young age. Growing up in a Nigerian household, her parents instilled in her the importance of starting to cook early. Inspired her mother’s passion for cooking, Lazkani fondly remembers spending time in the kitchen, creating time-consuming dishes filled with love. These early experiences influenced her culinary journey and sparked her interest in sharing her cooking skills with others.

But Lazkani’s cooking show is far from traditional. With sultry mood music, dim lighting, and sensual slow-motion shots, her videos are the epitome of food porn. She carefully plans each shot and edit, ensuring that every frame is visually stunning. The result is a series that is not only delicious but also visually captivating.

Lazkani’s videos have garnered attention and sparked debates among viewers. Some praise her for her seductive approach, while others criticize her for her “domestic thirst traps” and question whether she actually eats the food she prepares. However, Lazkani dismisses the criticism and focuses on creating content that she enjoys, emphasizing that the only people who need to be concerned about her long nails are her husband and children.

From ribeye melts to homemade Cookie Crisp cereal, Lazkani’s recipes are a combination of foods she loves and meals she discovers on Instagram or at restaurants. She takes pride in her chicken parmesan recipe, claiming it to be the best chicken parmesan ever.

With her unique blend of sensuality and culinary expertise, Lazkani has carved out a niche for herself in the cooking show world. As her Instagram following continues to grow, fans eagerly await more mouthwatering creations from this talented realtor turned chef.

