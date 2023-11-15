New Netflix Shows Dominate Top English-Language TV Charts

All The Light We Cannot See continues to secure its reign as the most-watched limited series on Netflix. With its gripping World War II storyline, the series garnered a total of 10.1 million views during the week of November 6 to 12, surpassing its previous record of 9.8 million views in its debut week. This exceptional performance solidifies its position as the top series for the week.

Despite its success, All The Light We Cannot See has yet to reach Netflix’s coveted most popular list. The current frontrunner on this list is Queen Charlotte, which accumulated over 80 million views in just 91 days, securing the tenth spot.

Another standout in the English-language TV charts is Selling Sunset Season 7, which climbed from the eighth position to second place this week. The reality series witnessed a significant surge in popularity, almost doubling its weekly viewership with 4.7 million views.

In addition, Netflix’s newest animated series, Blue Eye Samurai, made an impressive debut on the charts with 2.9 million views in its first full week. This was accompanied the first-time appearances of Escaping Twin Flames and Robbie Williams on the English-language charts.

Meanwhile, the limited docuseries Beckham continues to maintain its presence in the top ten. Despite being in its sixth week on the list, it secured the tenth position with 1.7 million views.

