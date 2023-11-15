Netflix’s Top English-Language TV Shows and Films: All The Light We Cannot See Leads the Week

Netflix’s limited series, All The Light We Cannot See, continues to captivate audiences as it remains at the top of the English-language TV charts. Garnering 10.1 million views from November 6 to 12, the series saw an increase from its debut week’s 9.8 million views, solidifying its popularity.

Although All The Light is making waves, it still has a while to go before it joins Netflix’s most popular list. Queen Charlotte currently holds the 10th spot on that list, amassing over 80 million views within its first 91 days.

In a surprising rise, Selling Sunset Season 7 climbed to second place from its previous spot at No. 8 on the charts. The reality series saw a significant boost in its weekly audience, nearly doubling its views to 4.7 million.

Adding variety to the lineup, Netflix’s animated series, Blue Eye Samurai, made its debut on the charts with 2.9 million views in its first week on the platform. Joining it were the newcomers Escaping Twin Flames and Robbie Williams, marking their first appearances on the English-language charts.

Even after six weeks, Beckham, the limited docuseries, continues to hold its ground in the Top 10, securing the tenth place with 1.7 million views.

Shifting the focus to films, this week saw The Killer take the top spot, surpassing Locked In, which had to settle for second place. The Killer garnered a remarkable 27.9 million views, while Locked In still managed an impressive 13 million views, though slightly down from the previous week’s number one position.

Joining The Killer in the film category is Deep Fear, making its debut in the Top 10. The rest of the list features fan favorites such as F9, Pain Hustlers, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Overall, Netflix continues to offer a diverse range of popular TV shows and films, with All The Light We Cannot See leading the pack this week. If you haven’t checked it out yet, now might be the perfect time to dive into this captivating World War II story.

