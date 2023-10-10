Fans Spot Bad Photoshop Job in Selling Sunset Cast Photo

Fans of the hit reality show Selling Sunset are eagerly anticipating the release of season seven next month. However, a recent Instagram post cast member Mary Bonnet has caught their attention for the wrong reasons. In the photo, Mary and her co-stars are seen posing together, but it appears that one of the women was poorly edited into the picture.

Emma Hernan, who stands on the far right of the photo, seemed to be a later addition to the group. Users quickly noticed that Emma’s arms were not wrapped around the other girls like everyone else in the picture. Furthermore, the lines around her body revealed a botched Photoshop job, giving the impression that Mary hastily copied and pasted her into the photo. The proportions of Emma’s body also seemed off compared to the rest of the women.

Fans wasted no time pointing out the editing fail in the comments section. Many users jokingly criticized the poor Photoshop skills, with one person asking, “Who cropped Emma in so poorly?” Another user quipped, “Who used MS Paint to edit this?”

Interestingly, Emma herself seemed to find the situation amusing. She commented on the post, saying, “F*****G DYING!!!!” along with laughing emojis. Other fans admitted that they were primarily there to see the reactions to Mary’s mistake.

The same photo was also posted on fellow cast member Heather El Moussa’s Instagram page, with Heather acknowledging the Photoshop mishap in her caption. Chrishelle Stause, another Selling Sunset star, joined in on the fun, commenting, “I’m just gonna start photoshopping Emma into all my pics.”

While the Photoshop fail may have been an unintentional mistake Mary Bonnet, it has certainly generated buzz and entertainment among Selling Sunset fans. As they eagerly await the release of season seven, fans will likely be extra vigilant for any more editing blunders that may occur in the show’s future episodes.

