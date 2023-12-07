TikTok Expands Partnership with Ticketmaster to Boost Event Discoverability

Summary: TikTok has announced an expanded partnership with Ticketmaster, allowing users to embed ticket links to their videos in order to promote upcoming events. The collaboration, which was previously launched in the United States, will now cover 21 additional countries including Australia. The aim of the partnership is to connect younger users with a diverse range of events and increase ticket sales.

In a move to reach a younger demographic, TikTok has joined forces with Ticketmaster to expand its in-app ticketing feature. The collaboration, initially launched in the United States, will now extend to 21 more countries, including Australia. By embedding ticket links to their videos, TikTok users can promote upcoming events and help generate interest among their followers.

The partnership has already proven successful in the United States, with established and emerging artists, comedians, and sports teams using the feature to boost ticket sales. Notable figures such as Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy, and Shania Twain have benefited from the in-app ticketing campaigns. Overall, the partnership has showcased campaigns for 75,000 artists and generated over 2.5 billion views of videos utilizing the feature.

With 8.5 million users in Australia, TikTok is the seventh most-used social media platform in the country. Local musicians such as Mia Rodriguez, Peach PRC, and Jaycee have gained substantial followings on the app, highlighting the potential of the partnership to connect artists with their fanbase.

“This is an exciting moment for the millions of passionate music fans in the TikTok community,” says Michael Kümmerle, head of Global Music Partnership Development at TikTok. The partnership aims to redefine event discovery and ticket purchase for fans worldwide, providing new opportunities for artists and expanding fanbases.

Aside from Australia, the partnership is being introduced in several other countries, including the UK, New Zealand, France, and Canada. This expansion aligns with Ticketmaster’s goal to make ticket purchasing more accessible and convenient for fans around the world.

TikTok’s collaboration with Ticketmaster is not their only partnership aimed at promoting live events. Other major platforms such as Snapchat and YouTube have also successfully joined forces with Ticketmaster to enhance event discoverability and provide personalized event recommendations to users. These partnerships reflect the growing trend of connecting digital platforms with live experiences.