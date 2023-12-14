Title: Annual Charity Event in Listowel Features Festive Photos with Santa Claus

Summary: Listowel’s Sleep Culture organized its annual festive event, “Selfie with Santa,” on December 10th. Harper Schlauch, a 10-year-old attendee, joined in with her mother to contribute food donations for local food hampers and capture a memorable photo with Santa Claus.

In Listowel, the holiday season was marked Sleep Culture’s annual charity event, “Selfie with Santa,” on December 10th. The event, which aimed to spread joy and support the local community, attracted families and children alike.

Harper Schlauch, a 10-year-old girl, attended the event with her mother to donate food to the local food hampers. In addition to their act of kindness, they took the opportunity to snap a selfie with Santa Claus, immortalizing the festive moment.

