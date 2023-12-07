Top Social Media Directors Making Waves in the Industry

In the ever-evolving world of social media, these individuals have risen to the top as exceptional directors, shaping online conversations and creating engaging content that captivates audiences. Let’s take a closer look at the best and brightest social media directors in the business.

10. Lyla Thorn, Senior Marketing Executive, Icon Agency

Thorn has been instrumental in growing Icon Agency’s audience 60% over the past two years. As a master of content planning and management, she has successfully brought in new clients and expanded the agency’s range of content offerings.

9. Francesca Stokes, Account Manager Social, Havas PLAY

Stokes has played a pivotal role in the success of Havas PLAY, a global platform at the intersection of entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom. With a diverse portfolio including clients like Gillette, NRMA, and Amazon Prime, Stokes and her team have delivered exceptional work that pushes boundaries.

8. Beaurey Chan, Content Director, Think HQ

Chan’s creative prowess and organizational skills have made her a standout at Think HQ. Over the past 18 months, she has managed and executed end-to-end content and social media projects for various organizations, garnering client success and accolades.

7. Erin Brizga, Social Client Partner, Eleven

Brizga’s expertise extends beyond her job title, as she leads social content across the TBWA Collective. Known for her ability to create cultural impact, Brizga has successfully engaged clients from different industries, leaving a lasting impression.

6. Alexis Whelan, Creators and Content Director, Kinesso

Whelan’s multifaceted role at Kinesso includes leading content creator and influencer projects, as well as managing traditional business social posting. With her creativity, she has been able to provide an inside look at Kinesso through her own TikTok account.

5. Tammy Gerrety, Senior Social and Content Director, Herd MSL

Gerrety brings her expertise from sunny California to Sydney, overseeing social content for clients such as InvisAlign, FujiMax, and Cancer Council Australia. Her team commends her for delivering brilliant ideas and exceptional day-to-day management.

4. Sophie Keogh, Social and Innovation Manager, OMD Sydney

Keogh’s short time at OMD has already had a significant impact on the agency. Acknowledged as a fabulous addition, she brings a deep understanding of social media and innovation to the table, making her a valuable asset for the agency’s biggest projects.

3. Ryan McIntosh, Lion Social Lead, UM

At UM, McIntosh takes on the enviable task of writing about beer as the social lead for Lion. With his expertise extending to other FMCG clients, he has proven his versatility and knowledge across social media, OOH, and influencer marketing.

2. Michaela Tan, Goat Account Director, GroupM Nexus

Tan has made a name for herself as a leader in GroupM’s Goat influencer business. Recognized for her efforts in promoting diversity and inclusivity within the industry, Tan has gained attention for her accomplishments and thought leadership.

1. Shivani Maharaj, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker

Maharaj’s exceptional year includes winning the Social Media category at the Women in Media Awards. Her role in crafting Wavemaker’s influential marketing product and building the agency’s content and partnerships division has made her a standout in the industry.

These directors are setting the bar high with their innovative approaches to social media. They continue to shape and redefine the industry, leaving a lasting impact on brands, audiences, and the digital landscape.