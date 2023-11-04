New Discoveries Made Using Technology in Recovering Stolen Items

Kolkata: Bidhannagar cops have successfully recovered a stolen mobile phone using innovative methods. Instead of relying on traditional investigative techniques, the police tracked down the device monitoring new selfies that had been uploaded to the original owner’s Google Drive. The phone had been snatched from Anjana Dev, a 61-year-old resident of AD Block, who promptly filed a complaint with the Bidhannagar North PS.

The police detained three individuals during the puja celebrations, and one of them confessed to snatching the phone and passing it on to a receiver. Dev, in a stroke of luck, noticed new selfies appearing in her Google Drive folder, which she knew were linked to her stolen phone. Impressed this groundbreaking development, she quickly informed the police.

While this incident in Kolkata highlights the power of leveraging technology in the recovery of stolen items, similar stories have emerged from various parts of the world. In Bengaluru, four individuals were recently arrested for receiving stolen mobile phones. The police managed to seize a staggering 1,037 devices from these receivers, who had allegedly been purchasing the stolen phones from a gang and selling them to unsuspecting students.

In Mumbai, a trustee of the Marine Aqua Zoo reported the theft of several exotic reptiles, including pythons, lizards, and a chameleon. The animals were stolen from the zoo, where multiple controversies have arisen in the past. Just weeks prior to this incident, a baby crocodile was discovered in a swimming pool adjacent to the zoo premises, causing further suspicion and raising questions about the legality of the zoo’s animal acquisitions.

Across the globe in the UK, a car owner named Jayy Robinson took matters into his own hands after his stolen car failed to elicit a satisfactory response from the police. Using Google Earth and a reverse image search, Robinson managed to locate his stolen vehicle and promptly informed the authorities. While his first car was successfully recovered, the search for the second car is still ongoing.

FAQ:

Q: How did the police recover the stolen mobile phone in Kolkata?

A: The police tracked the stolen mobile phone monitoring new selfies that had been uploaded to the original owner’s Google Drive.

Q: How many mobile phones were seized in Bengaluru?

A: The police seized a total of 1,037 mobile phones from the four individuals who had been receiving stolen devices.

Q: What kind of animals were stolen from the Marine Aqua Zoo in Mumbai?

A: The stolen animals included pythons, lizards, and a chameleon.

Q: How did the car owner in the UK recover his stolen vehicle?

A: He used Google Earth and a reverse image search to locate the car and informed the police of its whereabouts.