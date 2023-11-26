Jodhpur: Unique Initiatives Boost Voter Participation

In an effort to increase voter turnout and engage the youth, Jodhpur’s district election office implemented innovative initiatives during the recent elections. Selfie points at polling booths and certificates for first-time voters garnered immense popularity among residents.

At the polling booths across constituencies, individuals of all age groups, from 60-70-year-olds to first-time voters, enthusiastically posed for pictures at the designated selfie points. The concept resonated with the voters, who believed that casting their vote was not only a responsibility but also a privilege. Many expressed their intention to share these pictures as their social media status, highlighting their contribution towards building a better government.

Couples, too, took advantage of the selfie points to capture snapshots together. Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, a voter in Malviya Nagar, praised the initiative for encouraging and engaging young voters. It was evident that even those who initially dismissed the idea found themselves intrigued the concept. Gaurav Sharma, who works at Jaipur airport, admitted that he had thought the trend was tedious, but after getting his selfie clicked, he realized the significance and promptly shared it on social media.

The issuance of certificates to first-time voters emerged as another hit initiative. Faisal Khan, a social worker in Udyog Nagar, commended the block level officer for distributing certificates to youngsters at booth no. 188. Young voters like Garima Kumawat from Hari Marg in Civil Lines were pleasantly surprised to receive these certificates, cherishing them as mementos of their first voting experience.

Moreover, the district election office organized a selfie contest to further motivate the youth and boost voter participation. Participants had the opportunity to win cash prizes based on the number of likes received on their selfie on social media. The first prize amounted to Rs 10,000, the second prize Rs 5,000, and the third prize Rs 3,000.

These initiatives successfully created an atmosphere of excitement and engagement surrounding the elections in Jodhpur. They encouraged citizens, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the democratic process and take pride in exercising their right to vote.

