New Era for Royal Visits: The In-House Videographer

In a departure from traditional royal protocols, the Prince and Princess of Wales have embraced a modern approach to their official visits. The old, more formal method of capturing these events has been discarded in favor of having their own in-house videographer.

Gone are the days of carefully choreographed photo opportunities and still images capturing every moment of a royal visit. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales have recognized the power and influence of video content in the digital age.

By having their own videographer, they can capture and share their experiences in a more dynamic and compelling way. This allows for a more personal and intimate perspective, giving the public a behind-the-scenes look at their engagements and interactions.

The decision to have an in-house videographer also speaks to the changing nature of how the royal family engages with the public. In the past, royal visits were often seen as formal and distant affairs, with limited access for the public to engage with the royals.

However, embracing video content, the Prince and Princess of Wales are signaling a desire for a more open and transparent relationship with the public. Videos provide a more immediate and immersive experience, allowing viewers to feel more connected to the royal couple and their work.

This move can also be seen as a recognition of the growing influence of social media and online platforms. Videos are highly shareable and can reach a wider audience than traditional media outlets alone. By utilizing this medium, the Prince and Princess of Wales can engage with a younger and more diverse audience, ensuring their message reaches beyond traditional channels.

In conclusion, the decision the Prince and Princess of Wales to have their own in-house videographer marks a new era for royal visits. It reflects a desire for a more personal and transparent relationship with the public, embracing the power of video content in the digital age. With this approach, the royal couple can connect with a wider audience and share their experiences in a more dynamic and engaging way.

Sources:

– Royal News

– Ffion Haf, journalist