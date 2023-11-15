Selfie-Related Incidents: A Call for Public Health Response

Selfie-related injuries and fatalities at popular tourist destinations have now reached such alarming levels that they should be regarded as a “public health problem,” according to a study conducted researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia.

The research, which focused on media reports of selfie-related incidents, discovered that picturesque aquatic locations, particularly waterfalls, posed a significant concern for selfie-related deaths.

An analysis of four peer-reviewed studies revealed that falls from heights, such as cliffs and waterfalls, were the most frequent selfie-related incidents. The second leading cause of death was drowning.

The study found that individuals often disregarded safety barriers and ventured into restricted areas to capture the perfect selfie. In light of these findings, the UNSW report advocates for a public health risk communication response to address the selfie-related incident phenomenon.

Despite the prevalence of such incidents, little attention has been given to preventing them through behavior change strategies or direct communication with users, including social media app notifications.

While previous research suggested implementing “no selfie zones,” barriers, and signage as preventive measures, the study implies that these measures may not suffice. Instead, the report recommends a direct safety messaging approach aimed at social media users.

The focus of media coverage pertaining to selfie incidents should be shifted towards preventive messaging rather than attributing blame or issuing warnings, the study suggests.

FAQ:

Q: What were the most common causes of selfie-related deaths according to the study?

A: The study found that falls from tall heights, such as cliffs or waterfalls, were the most common cause of selfie-related deaths.

Q: What age group were most of the victims?

A: The mean age of victims was approximately 22, with a majority being female tourists.

Q: What measures were recommended in previous research to prevent selfie-related incidents?

A: Previous research proposed implementing “no selfie zones,” barriers, and signage as preventive measures.

Q: What recent selfie-related incidents were mentioned in the article?

A: The article mentioned the deaths of Fernanda Morella in Australia in 2021, Madalyn Davis in Sydney in 2020, and Rosy Loomba in Victoria in 2020, all of which occurred while taking selfies in risky locations.