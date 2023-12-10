Jasuk: How Long is Long Enough for South Korean Celebrities?

It is customary for South Korean celebrities to take a hiatus, known as “jasuk,” after being accused of a crime or engaging in disreputable behavior. The length of this hiatus depends on the severity of the offense and the public image of the celebrity. However, there is no clear standard for how much time is enough for the public to forgive a drug crime. This has led to debates about the effectiveness of jasuk and whether stricter measures should be implemented.

One high-profile case involves K-pop star Nam Tae-hyun, who recently faced drug charges. The prosecution has requested a two-year prison term for the former member of the boy band Winner. Nam’s career has already been on hold due to various controversies, including a drink driving incident earlier this year. He had voluntarily taken a jasuk, vowing to reflect on his behavior while keeping a low profile. However, the outcome of his case remains uncertain.

Other celebrities have faced similar situations. Actor Ha Jung-woo was fined for illegally taking propofol and took two years before returning to the small screen. Actor Ju Ji-hoon took three years to come back from a suspended jail term for drug use. On the other hand, rapper B.I. continued to release songs despite receiving a suspended prison term.

Critics argue that celebrities returning to their former status with apparent ease after jasuk undermines drug awareness in society. They believe that punishments for celebrity drug crimes are not harsh enough, leading the public to believe that they can easily make a comeback. Calls have been made to suspend celebrities from appearing on TV after drug scandals, but the decision currently lies with each broadcaster.

Representative Kim Young-shik of the ruling People Power Party has urged stricter restrictions on celebrities caught using drugs. He believes that the government should consider the responsibility of broadcasts and the potential infringement on the freedom of employment.

As South Korea grapples with an increasing number of drug scandals involving big names, the debate about the effectiveness and fairness of jasuk continues. The issue remains unresolved, leaving the public questioning how long is truly long enough for celebrities to be held accountable for their actions.