Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram with Cooking Pictures

Selena Gomez, the renowned Hollywood pop icon, has made a stunning comeback to Instagram after taking a break from the social media platform. This pause was initially prompted the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, during which Selena shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing her condemnation of violence against innocent civilians. However, much to the surprise of her fans, Selena announced that she would be deleting her Instagram account.

Fast forward a few days, and Selena has now decided to make her return to the platform. Through her Instagram stories, she revealed new pictures of herself in what appears to be behind-the-scenes footage of her cookery series, ‘Selena + Chef.’ In the photos, Selena can be seen wearing an apron, standing next to a wooden chopping board, knives, a measuring cup, and a weighing scale on the kitchen counter. The second photo showcases her radiant smile while holding a tray of food.

While many had been anticipating Selena’s return to social media, her hiatus was not without reason. In light of the Israel-Palestine conflict, Selena had openly shared her thoughts on the matter. She expressed her deep concern and disapproval of the violence occurring in the world, stating that she believes her words alone may not make a significant impact. Nonetheless, she reiterated her stance of advocating for the protection of all individuals, especially children, and put an end to hate and violence.

Selena’s return to Instagram has undoubtedly delighted her fans, who eagerly await further updates from the beloved celebrity. As she resumes sharing glimpses of her life through posts and stories, it is clear that Selena remains actively engaged in both her career and using her platform to express her values.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why did Selena Gomez take a break from Instagram?

A: Selena Gomez took a break from Instagram due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She expressed her concerns about the violence and wanted to raise awareness for peace and harmony.

Q: Why did Selena Gomez announce that she would delete her Instagram account?

A: Selena Gomez announced that she would delete her Instagram account as a statement against the violence and hatred happening in the world. She felt that a simple post would not be enough to make a significant impact.

Q: Why did Selena Gomez decide to return to Instagram?

A: Selena Gomez decided to make her comeback to Instagram to share pictures of herself filming her cookery series ‘Selena + Chef.’ She wanted to reconnect with her fans and continue using her platform for positive expression.