Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Breakup and Social Media Departure

Selena Gomez has revealed that her breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018 was one of the main reasons she decided to step away from social media. The actress and singer, known for her roles in “Only Murders in the Building” and her hit songs like “Lose You To Love Me,” admitted to feeling heartbroken after the end of her eight-year on-off romance with Bieber.

Gomez spoke to Fast Company about why she chose to take a hiatus from Instagram, stating, “I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing.” She also mentioned that seeing images on Instagram made her feel insecure about her own appearance, saying, “Wow, I wish my body looked like that.”

In addition to feeling down about her breakup, Gomez faced criticism about her body and struggled with not fitting into sample sizes. She explained, “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed. Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

Following her split from Bieber, Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. However, she didn’t reveal her condition to the public until two years later, fearing judgment and potential loss of work. She described the pressure she felt as a young celebrity, saying, “I had a responsibility at a very young age – young people were looking up to me. I didn’t know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot.”

Despite the challenges she faced, Gomez found relief and understanding in her diagnosis. She expressed, “I went through a really hard season. It was my highs and my lows, and I didn’t know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling. That’s why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just: ‘Oh, okay, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more.'”

Gomez believes that her relatability is what makes her popular among her fans. She sees herself as a “best friend” rather than an unattainable “goddess,” like Beyoncé. She said, “I’m me, and I’m a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here. We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I’m just happy to be your best friend.”

