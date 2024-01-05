Selena Gomez Expresses Excitement About Future Acting Endeavors

In a recent interview on the SmartLess podcast, Selena Gomez hinted that she may be shifting her focus towards acting in the future. While discussing her music career, Gomez shared her thoughts on her future aspirations, revealing that she is ready to explore new opportunities in the acting world.

Although Gomez has enjoyed a successful music career and has been teasing the release of a new album, she expressed her desire to find something to “just settle on.” She explained that while she had a lot of fun with music and touring, she is considering a transition into acting as her primary creative outlet.

When the podcast hosts suggested that Gomez could continue pursuing both music and acting, she admitted that she would like to take some time to relax and recharge. The singer and actress joked that she is tired and would appreciate the chance to chill.

Gomez’s comments come in the midst of her high-profile romance with record producer Benny Blanco. The couple recently went public with their relationship and has been sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

While Gomez is known for her music and acting talents, her fans will undoubtedly support her no matter which path she chooses to pursue. With her natural charisma and talent, Gomez is sure to captivate audiences in whatever project she takes on in the future.

As Gomez continues to explore her passions, it will be interesting to see how her career evolves and what exciting projects she becomes involved in. Whether it’s through music or acting, there is no doubt that Gomez will continue to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.