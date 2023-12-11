Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A New Romance Blossoms

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship has officially been made public. After Gomez’s announcement on Instagram last week, Blanco has now followed suit sharing a comment on one of Gomez’s posts and posting a photo of her on his own Instagram Story.

Blanco’s comment was short but sweet, showing his support for Gomez’s teaser post for Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Body Collection launch with a heart eyes emoji. This gesture marks his official declaration as Gomez’s boyfriend.

In addition to the comment, Blanco also shared a photo of Gomez from behind at a gallery. Although it doesn’t reveal much, it gives fans a glimpse of their relationship and hints at the private moments they share.

Last week, Gomez revealed that she and Blanco had been dating for six months before deciding to go public. During the launch event for Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Body Collection, Gomez spoke about the importance of finding comfort in life, whether it be through friends, moments to oneself, or taking a break from social media. She emphasized the significance of these acts of self-care and wanted her beauty products to convey that feeling of comfort to her customers.

When asked how she finds comfort herself, Gomez explained that it varies for her. Sometimes she enjoys being around people, while other times she prefers moments of solitude. She mentioned her love for fireplaces, cozy things, and nature, as they bring her a sense of comfort.

As their relationship continues to grow and evolve, fans eagerly await more glimpses into the lives of Gomez and Blanco. Their public expressions of affection on social media have given a glimpse into their blossoming romance, and it’s clear that they are enjoying this new chapter of their lives together.