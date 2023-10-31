Actress and Singer Selena Gomez Takes a Digital Detox Amidst Global Turmoil

Selena Gomez, renowned actress and singer, recently made a heartfelt announcement on Instagram. In light of the current state of the world, overwhelmed violence and terror, she expressed her decision to distance herself from social media for a period of time.

Moved distressing news headlines spanning various countries, Selena shared her sentiments with her followers. She stated, “The horror, hate, violence, and terror that I see on a daily basis breaks my heart. Witnessing people being subjected to torture and death, or any form of hate directed at any group, is simply devastating.” Selena expressed her concerns through an Instagram story, as reported etonline.com.

Impassioned the urgent need for collective protection, Selena emphasized the importance of safeguarding all individuals, especially children, and ending violence once and for all. She advocates for a world free from harm and animosity.

Although not explicitly mentioned in her statement, Selena’s words seem to reference the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. Recent reports have indicated that numerous lives, both Palestinian and Israeli, have been lost since early October. Save the Children reports a staggering 3,257 children killed in the span of just three weeks since the intensification of the conflict on October 7.

Selena also acknowledged her absence from social media over the past few weeks, which her fans have undoubtedly noticed. Her temporary departure serves as a reminder of the overwhelming need for self-care and personal well-being, especially during times of collective distress.

