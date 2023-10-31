New Title: Selena Gomez Takes a Social Media Hiatus to Focus on Mental Health and Advocacy

Selena Gomez, the renowned pop star and actor, has recently announced her decision to take a break from social media platforms. In an Instagram story, Gomez expressed her concern over the widespread horror, hate, violence, and terror occurring in the world. She emphasized the importance of protecting all individuals, especially children, and advocated for an end to violence.

Recognizing the limitations of social media posts, Gomez acknowledged that her words may not be enough to bring about significant change. Nevertheless, she expressed her deep empathy for innocent people suffering and the profound desire to make a positive impact. Concluding her message with love, Gomez signed off as “Love, Selena”.

In addition to her hiatus, Gomez shared a heartfelt photo of her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, further highlighting her commitment to protecting and advocating for the well-being of children and innocent lives.

It is worth noting that Gomez has been candid about her own mental health struggles, and she continues to be a vocal advocate for mental health awareness. Recently, she hosted the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an initiative aimed at expanding access to mental health services and education for young people worldwide. This event served to highlight the importance of addressing mental health issues and provide support to those who are struggling.

Furthermore, Gomez revealed that her Selena +Chef series, which originally premiered on HBO Max during the pandemic, would be moving to Food Network for four holiday specials. The upcoming Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will be launched on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network on Thursday, November 30.

