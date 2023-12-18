Selena Gomez Responds Defiantly to Criticism on Instagram

Selena Gomez has taken to Instagram to defend herself against negative comments about her personal life. In response to a commenter accusing her of getting cheek fillers and implants, Gomez clarified that she has only received Botox injections. The “Single Soon” singer did not hesitate to fire back, asserting her right to make choices about her appearance.

Gomez’s response came after a news announcement on Instagram revealed that she is dating producer Benny Blanco. Some commenters expressed reservations about the couple, but Gomez urged her fans to trust her and be happy for her newfound happiness. She made it clear that she will not allow the words of others to dictate her life.

In addition to defending herself, Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco commenting “Facts” on a post suggesting they were together. She described him as “my absolute everything in my heart” and declared him to be “better than anyone I’ve been with.” Gomez has also shared cute selfies with Blanco on her Instagram Story, making it clear that their relationship is growing.

As fans eagerly await further updates on this celebrity romance, it is evident that Gomez is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for herself. Despite facing criticism, she remains unapologetically happy and confident in her choices.