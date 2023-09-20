Selena Gomez Embraces Natural Curls and Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty, recently delighted her fans sharing a rare photo on Instagram that showcased her natural curls and radiant beauty in a makeup-free selfie.

In the candid snapshot, Selena decided to style her hair in an effortlessly textured updo, a departure from her usual sleek straight tresses. Her hair featured curly bangs and loose tendrils framing her face, giving her a relaxed and carefree vibe. The singer also kept the rest of her look cozy-chic, wearing a simple black T-shirt to complete the casual ensemble.

Despite not providing any caption or details about her hairstyle, Selena playfully posed with a pouty expression, adding a touch of humor to the photo.

This laid-back look follows Selena’s stunning appearances at the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12th. The 31-year-old singer turned heads with not one, but two jaw-dropping outfits that showcased her glamorous side.

On the red carpet, Selena wore a custom crimson-colored halter gown designed Oscar de la Renta. The show-stopping dress featured a plunging neckline, exquisite sparkly floral-embroidered cutouts, and a thigh-high slit adorned with fringe tassels. Her choice of attire truly set the red carpet ablaze and captivated everyone’s attention.

Selena Gomez’s recent Instagram photo and her red carpet appearances demonstrate her versatility and ability to effortlessly switch between glamorous and laid-back styles. By embracing her natural curls and opting for a makeup-free look, Selena serves as an inspiration for fans to embrace their own natural beauty.

