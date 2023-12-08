Selena Gomez Confirms New Romance and Leaves Past Behind

Selena Gomez recently made a public statement on Instagram, confirming her rumored relationship with Benny Blanco. In response to critics and skeptics, Gomez defended her new flame while throwing shade at her past relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer referred to Bieber as a “f***boy” and made it clear that she is now the happiest she has ever been.

Gomez expressed her contentment with Blanco, stating that he is “still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” She asserted that she knows what is best for her and will only settle for what she deserves. In a message directed towards her critics, she mentioned that their input is appreciated but ultimately misguided. Gomez emphasized her personal growth and stated that she will not be with a “f***boy” again, much to the disappointment of some.

Addressing those who expressed confusion or negativity towards her newfound happiness, Gomez made it clear that their opinions will not dictate her life. She firmly stated that she is done allowing others to have power over her decisions and that if they cannot accept her at her happiest, they have no place in her life.

For those unfamiliar with Gomez’s romantic history, she and Bieber were in an on-again, off-again relationship for eight years until 2018. Following their split, Bieber went on to marry Hailey Bieber, while Gomez has kept her love life private aside from a few high-profile romances, such as her relationship with The Weeknd.

Gomez’s Instagram rant not only confirms her new romance with Blanco but also shows her determination to leave the past behind and focus on her own happiness.