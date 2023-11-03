Selena Gomez Contemplates Leaving Instagram Amidst Controversy

Selena Gomez, the influential Rare Beauty founder, recently hinted at the possibility of leaving Instagram once again. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Gomez expressed her frustration and announced her decision to take a break from the platform, citing her lack of support for the ongoing issues. Despite the removal of her Instagram Story, Gomez’s account remains active at the time of this article.

Just days before this incident, Gomez used her platform to speak out about the Gaza conflict, expressing her sorrow for the violence and hatred in the world. Although she acknowledged that her words might not be enough, she emphasized the importance of protecting all individuals, particularly children, and putting an end to violence. However, her impartial stance drew criticism from social media users due to her massive following and recent engagement with a pro-Israel post.

This potential departure from Instagram is not unfamiliar territory for Gomez. In a 2019 interview at the Cannes Film Festival, she highlighted her reservations about being on social media, particularly for her generation. Gomez acknowledged the negative impact social media has had and questioned whether she should continue to engage with it.

While Gomez’s decision to step back from Instagram raises important questions about the role of social media in our lives, it also emphasizes the challenges faced individuals with significant online influence. The pressure to vocalize opinions and take a stance on sensitive issues can be overwhelming, making it difficult for celebrities like Gomez to navigate the expectations placed upon them.

