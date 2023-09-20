Selena Gomez Discusses Documentary and the Use of AI at Music and Wellness Summit

Selena Gomez recently spoke at a music and wellness summit in West Hollywood, where she discussed her documentary and shared her thoughts on the use of artificial intelligence (AI). In her speech, Gomez acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being the most-followed woman on Instagram.

During the summit, Gomez talked about her Apple TV+ documentary “My Mind and Me,” revealing that she was initially hesitant to take part in the film. However, she felt relieved when it was released because she felt like she got to say things that she had been keeping in for years. She expressed pride in the documentary, although she admitted it was difficult for her to watch.

Gomez also touched on the use of AI in the entertainment industry. She expressed her fear and hesitation towards the idea of relying on AI to translate stories and emotions. According to Gomez, she believes that no computer can replace the unique creativity and perspective of a human being. She quoted Lil Wayne’s statement that there is no other human like who you are, emphasizing that each individual’s voice should be valued and cherished.

Throughout her career, Gomez has utilized her platform on Instagram to address various issues. She has been vocal about mental health, encouraged her followers to vote, and supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Gomez shared that she feels a responsibility towards her fans and is aware of the impact her words can have on others.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s speech at the music and wellness summit shed light on her documentary and her concerns about the use of AI in storytelling. She emphasized the importance of human creativity and individuality, while also expressing gratitude for the platform she has to make a positive impact on others.

