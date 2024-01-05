Selena Gomez Contemplates Retirement from Music Again

Selena Gomez recently discussed her inclination towards retiring from the music industry once again during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast. While she initially found joy in making music and touring, she now expresses a desire to focus on acting in the future. Gomez shared that as she gets older, she is looking for something to settle on and manage her workload effectively. The pressure and demands of being a pop star led her to cancel one of her tours and seek help from a mental institute.

Despite her contemplation of leaving the music scene, Gomez revealed that she still has plans for one more album, which she has been teasing for some time. When asked to choose between acting and music, she admitted a preference for acting, emphasizing her need for rest and relaxation. However, she acknowledged that she may continue to pursue both avenues if given the opportunity.

During the podcast, Gomez opened up about her introduction to singing through her Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place. She explained that Disney encouraged her to learn how to sing for the theme song, as they aimed to package her as a triple threat in the entertainment industry.

While Gomez previously mentioned the possibility of retiring from music in a September 2021 interview, where she expressed the need to prove herself and her personal connection to music, she clarified that she does not intend to completely quit making music. She acknowledged her growth and efforts in the industry and emphasized that music allows her to tell stories and express herself in a unique way.

As Selena Gomez continues to navigate her career, her dedication to acting becomes increasingly evident. However, fans can still look forward to one more album from the multi-talented artist before any potential transition occurs.