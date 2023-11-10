Selena Gomez’s Return to Instagram Sparks Controversy Amidst Social Media Break

Days after announcing her intention to take a break from social media, Selena Gomez has made a surprising return to Instagram. However, her comeback has stirred up controversy among netizens who question the sincerity of her hiatus. While Gomez claimed her departure was due to the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, fans were quick to criticize her swift return to the platform.

In her recent Instagram stories, Gomez shared photos of herself at Moo’s Craft Barbecue, a popular eatery in Los Angeles. The images depicted the singer donning an apron and posing next to a collection of kitchen utensils. She also included a picture of herself holding a tray of food, alongside the restaurant’s owners, Michelle Muñoz and Andrew Munoz.

Although Moo’s Craft Barbecue account reposted Gomez’s stories with enthusiasm, fans were less forgiving. Many felt that her decision to promptly resume posting contradicted her previous statements about the global atrocities occurring in the Palestine-Israel conflict. They expressed disappointment in her failure to use her vast platform to raise awareness and educate her millions of followers about the crisis.

This is not the first time Gomez has impromptu ended a social media break. Earlier this year, she took a similar hiatus in February. Such actions have garnered skepticism from fans who perceive these breaks as disingenuous attempts to promote her personal endeavors while neglecting pressing global issues.

