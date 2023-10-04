Selena Gomez Opens Up About Heartbreak, Mental Health, and Self-Acceptance

Selena Gomez, the most followed woman on Instagram, recently spoke out about the toll social media can take on mental health. Following her split from Justin Bieber in 2018, Gomez took a four-year break from social media to focus on healing. In a new interview with Fast Company, she revealed how seeing others’ lives on Instagram made her feel negative about herself and her body image.

During this time, Gomez was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but she kept it private until 2020 due to fears that it might affect her public image. Growing up as a people pleaser and a role model for young fans, she felt the pressure to maintain a certain image. The fear of being judged and the responsibility she carried made her walk on eggshells.

Gomez explained that she didn’t want to share her struggles because she thought it might damage her career. She said, “Well, if you’re not right, then you can’t work.” However, she eventually opened up about her mental health, and now, at the age of 30, she has become the head of a successful mental health-oriented beauty company called Rare Beauty.

With her company expected to earn $300 million in sales this year, Gomez has gained confidence in herself and her relationship with her fans. She acknowledges that she may not be unattainably perfect like Beyoncé, but she embraces her quirks and silliness. She wants to do good with the time she has and hopes to be seen as a best friend rather than an unattainable goddess.

Selena Gomez’s journey highlights the importance of self-acceptance, prioritizing mental health, and recognizing the negative effects of social media. It serves as a reminder that behind the glamorous facade, celebrities are human beings with their own struggles and insecurities.

Sources:

– Fast Company (Interview)