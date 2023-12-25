Selena Gomez Rocks 90s Makeup Look in Holiday Selfies

Selena Gomez delighted her fans with two new holiday selfies, showcasing a stunning ’90s-inspired makeup look. Instead of providing a caption, the Only Murders in The Building star let her photos speak for themselves. In the first picture, Gomez looked directly into the camera, revealing her full beauty look, complete with blonde highlights and a slightly overlined pout enhanced with brown liner and gloss. The second shot offered a closer look at the makeup worn the Rare Beauty founder.

Gomez’s selfies come after a successful year for the multi-talented artist. Aside from the third season of her hit Hulu series and the expansion of her Rare Beauty brand with the Find Comfort Body Collection, Gomez also celebrated a milestone with her Wondermind publication, dedicated to mental health.

Recently, Gomez confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco through an Instagram post featuring a photo of them kissing. The couple’s relationship has been going strong for six months, as Gomez proudly stated in response to an Instagram comment. Prior to the confirmation, Gomez had previously shared a cozy picture of herself and Blanco, expressing her happiness with their connection.

While fans eagerly follow Gomez’s personal life, they also have been enjoying her presence in the culinary world. In a recent episode of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Gomez accidentally burned a cake while engrossed in a text conversation with a mystery man, who is now assumed to be Blanco. The episode hinted at an upcoming date, adding excitement and anticipation for Gomez’s fans.

Selena Gomez continues to captivate her audience through her talents, beauty, and personal life, making her an icon who consistently provides entertainment and inspiration to millions of fans worldwide.