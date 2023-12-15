Selena Gomez Finds Happiness in New Relationship with Producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has been making waves in New York City, not only with the launch of her new Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Collection but also with the revelation of her new relationship with producer Benny Blanco. In recent Instagram posts, Gomez shared intimate moments with Blanco, including an adorable picture of the two sharing a kiss.

Rumors about their relationship had been circulating before Gomez confirmed the news on December 7. In response to speculation that they were dating, Gomez simply replied with “facts” before defending Blanco to her fans. She expressed her happiness and made it clear that she would not let others dictate her life choices. Gomez’s response showcased her empowered mindset and determination to live life on her own terms.

While addressing another claim that Blanco had “shaded” her in the past, Gomez dismissed it with humor and praise for her new beau. She declared that Blanco was better than anyone she had ever been with, shutting down any negativity surrounding their relationship.

According to a source close to Gomez, their relationship has been developing for some time and has recently become more official. The insider revealed that Gomez is thrilled with how things are progressing and finds Blanco not only funny but also incredibly talented. Gomez’s happiness is evident, and she is enjoying the contentment and relaxation that this new relationship has brought into her life.

Seeing Gomez in such a positive and joyful state is a delight for her fans, who support her every step of the way. As she continues to navigate her career and personal life, Gomez’s strength and authenticity will continue to inspire others. We wish her and Blanco all the happiness in the world as they explore this exciting new chapter together.