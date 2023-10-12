Selena Gomez Reflects on Social Media Hiatus and Justin Bieber Split

Selena Gomez, known for her massive following on Instagram, recently opened up about her decision to take a break from social media and her tumultuous split from Justin Bieber. In a candid interview with Fast Company, Gomez shared the impact that her breakup had on her mental well-being and how it led to her distancing herself from social media.

During the interview, Gomez revealed that after her breakup with Bieber, she didn’t want to see what everyone was doing on social media. She admitted that she would often compare herself to others and feel negative about her own appearance. The pressure to live up to unrealistic standards on Instagram took a toll on her self-perception.

Gomez also addressed her body changing during this time, stating that she felt embarrassed when none of the sample sizes would fit her anymore. She questioned the expectation for women’s bodies to stay the same and acknowledged that it’s unrealistic.

Aside from her personal struggles, Gomez also spoke about her mental health journey. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018 but didn’t publicly disclose it until two years later. She expressed her initial apprehension about sharing her diagnosis, fearing that it might damage her career and public image. However, opening up about it eventually brought her a sense of relief and understanding.

Gomez emphasized that she sees herself as different from other celebrities like Beyoncé and Adele when it comes to style and social media usage. She acknowledged her own uniqueness and expressed a desire to be authentic and make a positive impact.

Overall, Gomez’s interview sheds light on the challenges she faced during her breakup with Bieber and the toll social media can have on mental well-being. Her openness about her struggles with body image and mental health serves as an inspiration to others facing similar issues.

Source:

Fast Company – Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Social Media Hiatus and Mental Health Journey