Selena Gomez Opens Up About Deleting Instagram and Her Mental Health Journey

In a recent interview with Fast Company, Selena Gomez revealed the reasons behind her decision to delete Instagram in 2018. At the time, Gomez was the most followed woman on the platform, but her breakup with Justin Bieber and struggles with body image played a significant role in her choice to step away.

Gomez shared that her final breakup with Bieber, after their long on-off relationship, deeply affected her. She explained, “I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing.” Gomez also admitted that comparing herself to others on Instagram had a negative impact on her self-esteem. She said, “Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that.”

The singer and actress also highlighted the pressure she felt to maintain a specific image due to her young fan base. She worried that being candid about her mental health struggles, particularly her bipolar disorder diagnosis, would be damaging to her career. However, sharing her diagnosis publicly on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live show, “Bright Minded,” provided her with a sense of relief. Gomez expressed, “I understand a bit more. I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day.”

Gomez emphasized that she does not consider herself unattainable like some other celebrities. She admires stars like Beyoncé and Adele but is content with being relatable and down-to-earth. “I’m me, and I’m a little silly, but I also like being sexy and fun, and I also want to do good with the time I have here,” she said.

By deleting Instagram and prioritizing her mental health, Gomez has shown that taking a step back from the pressures of social media can be beneficial for one’s well-being. Her honest and candid approach has also encouraged conversations about mental health in the public eye.

Sources:

– Fast Company interview with Selena Gomez

– ELLE.com (Alyssa Bailey)