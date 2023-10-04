Selena Gomez Opens Up About Heartbreak and Leaving Social Media

Selena Gomez recently spoke out about her experience dealing with heartbreak and the impact of social media on her mental health. In an interview with Fast Company, the singer-actress revealed that during a particularly difficult time in her life, she felt the need to step away from social media.

Gomez shared that she had just gone through a heartbreaking experience and didn’t want to see what everyone else was doing. She also expressed how seeing unrealistic body standards on Instagram made her feel negative about her own appearance. She questioned the expectation for women to maintain a perfect body and recognized the need for a more realistic perspective.

Reflecting on her upbringing and early fame, Gomez described herself as a people pleaser. She felt a great responsibility at a young age and constantly felt the pressure of being a role model for young people. This caused her to walk on eggshells and struggle with finding her authentic self.

During the interview, Gomez also opened up about being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, Lupus, in 2014. She described going through a difficult season in her life filled with highs and lows. The diagnosis brought some relief and understanding as she sought second opinions and relied on a support system to navigate her daily challenges.

It is important to note that Selena Gomez had a significant relationship with Justin Bieber, which ended in 2018. While Gomez didn’t explicitly mention him in the interview, her comments about heartbreak and the struggles she faced during that time likely alluded to their past relationship.

Despite the hardships, Gomez continues to thrive professionally. She recently released the single “Single Soon” and is set to star in Petra Collins’ film Spiral. Through her openness about her personal struggles, Gomez serves as an inspiration to others battling similar challenges.

