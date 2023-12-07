Selena Gomez Reigns as TikTok’s Top Artist of 2023

Chattanooga, Tennessee—(Pulse)

In a groundbreaking announcement, Selena Gomez has been declared the reigning queen of TikTok, securing the title of the most popular artist in the United States for 2023. With an astonishing following of nearly 60 million TikTok users, Gomez has solidified her status as a musical powerhouse in the digital realm.

The TikTok ranking system also revealed a slew of other talented musicians who struck a chord with the audience. Artists such as Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, and Ariana Grande have all claimed their spots in the coveted top 10.

However, the international scene offers an intriguing twist. While Gomez claimed the second spot globally, she was narrowly edged out Kim Loaiza. Notably, she surpassed renowned artists like Blackpink, Shakira, and BTS, further solidifying her global appeal.

Throughout the year, certain sounds have captivated and inspired TikTok creators and users alike. The most-used sound in the United States was a sped-up version of Justine Skye’s 2014 hit single, “Collide,” garnering over 6 million uses. This demonstrates the platform’s ability to breathe new life into older tracks and connect them with a younger generation.

As the popularity of viral sounds soared, TikTok also witnessed the rise of other infectious tunes. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” and Jain’s “Makeba” were just a few of the tracks that captured the hearts and minds of TikTok users, propelling them to viral status.

Selena Gomez’s reign as TikTok’s top artist of 2023 showcases the power of social media and its influence on the music industry. Through unique sounds and captivating visuals, artists can now connect with a global audience in unprecedented ways. As the year comes to an end, the landscape of TikTok’s musical scene is sure to continue evolving, leaving us eagerly awaiting what the next viral sensation will be.