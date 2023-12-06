TikTok Reveals the Most Trending Songs of 2023

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has released its list of the most trending songs and artists of the year 2023. While Selena Gomez earned the top spot as the most popular artist on TikTok, it was the sped-up versions of various songs, including some from previous years, that dominated the platform.

Taking a closer look at the most popular songs, it is interesting to see how older tracks reemerged and gained immense popularity among TikTok users. Justine Skye’s song from 2014, “Collide (more sped up),” claimed the number one spot, followed FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version.” PARTYNEXTDOOR’s 2014 hit “Her Way (Sped Up)” also went viral this year, showcasing the platform’s tendency to revive older tracks and introduce them to a new generation of listeners.

Some of the other notable songs on the list include Toosii’s “Favorite Song – Sped Up,” PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” and Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage).” Additionally, Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” and Jain’s 2015 track “Makeba” gained significant traction on TikTok this summer.

It is worth noting that even Taylor Swift’s album cut from 2019, “Cruel Summer,” managed to make its way onto the list, going viral and eventually reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

TikTok’s ability to resurrect older songs and give them a new lease of life is a testament to its influence on music trends. As users continue to discover and share music on the platform, it will be intriguing to see what songs and artists will define the soundscape of TikTok in the future.

