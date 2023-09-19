Selena Gomez Rocks a Corset Top and Celebrates VMAs Win with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has been making a fashion statement lately with her love for corset tops. She recently posted a selfie on Instagram featuring a strapless nude bustier, which appears to be the Sunniva Corset from Are You Am I. This corset retails for $295 and has been previously identified the fashion account @styleforselenagomez.

In addition to her fashion choices, Selena has been having a busy month thanks to her win at the VMAs. She and Rema won the Best Afrobeats category for their song “Calm Down.” During her acceptance speech, Selena expressed her gratitude towards Rema and the listeners for their support. She also sent her love to Nigeria, showing her appreciation for her fans.

Selena’s close friend Taylor Swift was seen enthusiastically cheering for her at the VMAs. The two have a strong bond and Selena recently posted a throwback picture from their July 4th party with the caption “Thas my best frien -she a real bad.”

Selena’s fashion choices and her success at the VMAs have captivated fans and media alike. Her corset tops have become a trend, and her friendship with Taylor Swift continues to inspire others.

Sources:

– Sunniva Corset from Are You Am I

– @styleforselenagomez (Instagram fashion account)

(Mehera Bonner, Celebrity and Entertainment News Writer)