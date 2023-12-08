Selena Gomez Takes a Break from Instagram Again

Pop star Selena Gomez has announced once again that she is taking a break from Instagram. In a recent post, Gomez confirmed her new relationship with record producer Benny Blanco, sharing a selfie of the two and a picture of a studded ring on her finger. While many fans were excited about the news, there were also critics who voiced their opinions on fan accounts, leading Gomez to defend her relationship and question the motives of those criticizing her.

Gomez took to the comments section to address the haters, stating, “I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. if you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.” She also assured fans that she knows what’s best for her, mentioning that she has been in therapy since she was 18.

One fan account accused Gomez of “trolling,” to which she responded, “I’m leaving Insta for a while until I have work again. I just stand up for what I believe in, I have no shame in doing that.” Gomez expressed her love for her fans and that they mean everything to her.

In addition to the Instagram post, Gomez seemingly confirmed her relationship liking a post a pop culture news account that stated she was in a relationship. She also revealed in her cooking special, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, that she had a crush on someone.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has taken a break from Instagram. The pop star has previously spoken about the negative effects of social media on her mental health and has made the decision to step away from it when needed. Whether this break will be temporary or longer remains to be seen.