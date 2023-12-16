Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A Love That Can’t Be Contained

Selena Gomez is making it clear that her love for Benny Blanco knows no bounds. The pop star shared some intimate moments with her fans, including a photo commemorating her close friend Taylor Swift’s birthday. But the real highlight was a passionate kiss between Gomez and Blanco, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

Gomez has faced criticism over her relationship with Blanco, as some fans believe she is “dating down” compared to her past romances with Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas. However, Gomez remains steadfast in her love for Blanco, expressing that he treats her better than anyone else ever has. She has made it clear that she has no interest in dating “f***boys” again.

While Gomez’s response to her detractors is commendable, it’s important not to give power to those who seek to bring others down. Instead, let’s focus on the happiness and connection that Gomez and Blanco clearly share. Their love is undeniable, and it’s clear that they can’t keep their lips off each other.