TikTok: The Rising Platform that Propels Artists to Stardom

According to a recent report, TikTok, the viral social media app, has played a significant role in launching new artists into the spotlight. With its vast reach and user engagement, the platform has allowed both established and emerging musicians to gain visibility and recognition in the competitive music industry.

Among the breakout stars of 2023 are Tate McRae, Tyla, and NewJeans, all of whom owe their success to TikTok. However, they are not the sole beneficiaries of the app’s influence. Numerous singers and musicians have experienced a surge in popularity through their presence on the platform.

TikTok’s report highlights the most trending songs of the year, showcasing the power of the app to shape music trends. Topping the list is “Cupid – Twin Ver – Sped Up Version” the Korean group Fifty Fifty. This catchy tune has been featured in over 20 million videos, making it the most popular song of the year on TikTok.

Another notable track that gained traction is “If We Ever Broke Up” Mae Stephens. Its funky sound resonated with over 15 million heartbroken users on TikTok, turning it into an anthem for the broken-hearted.

One surprising inclusion on the list is “Collide (more sped up)” Justin Skye. Originally recorded in 2014, the song saw a resurgence in popularity after an accelerated version gained traction on TikTok. Today, there are over 13 million videos using this audio.

Additionally, “What It Is – solo” Doechii became a viral sensation due to its simple choreography, propelling the artist to make an impressive debut on the Top Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

Beyond individual songs, TikTok has also fostered the rise of several popular artists. The app has become a platform for musicians to showcase their talent and connect with a global audience. Among the most popular artists on TikTok are Kim Loaiza, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK, BTS, Feid, ENHYPEN, KAROL G, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Shakira, each boasting millions of followers and billions of likes.

With each passing year, TikTok continues to revolutionize the music industry, providing artists with a new avenue to gain visibility and achieve stardom. As the app’s influence grows, we can expect to see even more artists launching their careers through this innovative platform.