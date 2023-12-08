Selena Gomez Confirms New Relationship with Music Producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has recently made it official that she is in a new relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. The singer surprised fans confirming the rumors on her Instagram Story, where she posted a photo of her diamond “B” ring. While Gomez had hinted at her romance a few days prior, it was this announcement that solidified her relationship with Blanco.

However, not everyone seems to be on board with Gomez’s new beau. Some fans have expressed their concerns, prompting Gomez to defend her relationship in the comments section. She expressed her happiness and stated that Blanco is the best thing that has ever happened to her. Gomez urged those who couldn’t accept her happiness to remove themselves from her life.

The exact duration of Gomez and Blanco’s relationship is unknown, but it appears to be relatively new. In a TikTok video from September, Gomez stated that she did not have a boyfriend, and her most recent song, “Single Soon,” emphasized her single status. This suggests that Gomez and Blanco’s relationship started recently. Interestingly, Blanco co-produced “Single Soon,” and he also attended Gomez’s 31st birthday celebration in July. Prior to their romantic involvement, Gomez featured on Blanco’s song “I Can’t Get Enough,” indicating a longstanding friendship between the two.

Selena Gomez’s confirmation of her relationship with Benny Blanco marks an exciting new chapter in her personal life. Fans will undoubtedly be curious to see how this blossoming romance develops and whether it influences Gomez’s future music.