Selena Gomez Sets the Record Straight: She’s Single and Loving It

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is happily single and not looking for a boyfriend. In a recent TikTok video posted on her account, the Rare Beauty founder addressed the dating rumors once again, cementing her relationship status.

In the video, Gomez can be seen wearing an oversized white T-shirt with two braided pigtails. She lip-syncs to a sassy audio that quips, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, bi—! Y’all be safe out there!” before waving goodbye to the camera.

Fans in the comments section were thrilled Gomez’s sarcastic response, comparing it to her beloved character Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place. One fan commented, “I have been missing Alex Russo… here you are queen,” while another applauded Gomez for prioritizing her health and happiness.

This is not the first time Gomez has used social media to address relationship rumors. In January, rumors circulated that she was dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after they were spotted together. However, Gomez quickly shut down the speculation posting on her Instagram Stories, stating that she enjoys being alone. Just a few months later, she even made a TikTok jokingly expressing her search for a crush.

Gomez has also been linked to Zayn Malik and Jeremy Allen White in recent months. However, she has made it clear that she is focused on herself and her own happiness, rather than seeking a romantic partner.

With her catchy TikToks and hit songs like “Single Soon,” Gomez has been embracing and celebrating her single status. Despite the dating rumors that often surround her, she continues to remind the world that she is content being single and values her independence.

