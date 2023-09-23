Selena Gomez Addresses Relationship Status in Hilarious TikTok

Selena Gomez has taken to TikTok once again to address her relationship status. In a hilarious video, the singer lip-syncs to an audio clip that says, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b*tch! Y’all be safe out there!” Gomez waves goodbye at the end, with her hair styled in fun braids.

This TikTok comes after Gomez recently did an interview discussing what she looks for in a potential partner. According to Gomez, the most important quality is being “cool” in the sense of being kind and having a good sense of humor. She also emphasizes the importance of treating her family and loved ones well.

While there were reports earlier this year of Gomez dating one of The Chainsmokers, she has since focused on enjoying a “hot girl summer” with her friends. On the Fourth of July, she spent time with Taylor Swift, the Haim sisters, and others. Swift made it clear in her caption that they were all embracing their independence as single women.

Fans are excited to see more content from Gomez on TikTok, as she continues to share glimpses into her life and thoughts through the platform. The singer’s lighthearted and relatable approach is well-received her audience, who appreciate her down-to-earth personality.

