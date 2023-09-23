Selena Gomez Jokes About Being Single on TikTok

Selena Gomez recently took to TikTok to joke about her dating life, reminding everyone that she is still single. In the video, Gomez is seen seated on a couch, lip-syncing to a popular sound about romance. With a playful expression, she mouths along to the sound clip, saying, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b-tch, y’all stay safe out there.”

In the clip, Gomez can be seen twirling her hair, dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt and sporting a light makeup palette with a dark pink lip. This lighthearted TikTok comes shortly after Gomez released her single, “Single Soon,” on August 25, a song that embraces singlehood and hints at the desire to be free from a relationship.

During her promotion of the new music, Gomez spoke about her dating standards in an interview on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA. She expressed that she has specific requirements for a potential partner and that she is not ashamed to have certain standards. “You gotta be cool, man,” she stated. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

While Gomez acknowledges the occasional desire for companionship, she emphasized the importance of being happy with oneself first before entering a new relationship. She wants to be secure in her own identity so that when the right person comes along, they can add to her life rather than validate any insecurities from the past.

Selena Gomez’s TikTok showcases her sense of humor and lighthearted approach to her dating life, reminding everyone that she is embracing the single life for now.

