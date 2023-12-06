Selena Gomez Takes TikTok Storm as the Most Engaging Artist in 2023

Selena Gomez has solidified her status as the reigning queen of TikTok, capturing the attention and engagement of users throughout the past year. According to a report from the social video-sharing platform, Gomez emerged as the most popular artist in the United States, capturing the hearts of her nearly 60 million followers.

Gomez’s success on TikTok can be attributed to her ability to stay current with viral trends and sounds, consistently producing content that resonates with her audience. Not only did she make the top 10 list of most popular artists in the U.S., but she also claimed the second spot globally, surpassed only Kim Loaiza and surpassing the likes of Blackpink, Shakira, and BTS.

One of Gomez’s standout moments on TikTok was a video she shared in February, showcasing her getting ready for a 6 a.m. flight. The video garnered over 24 million likes, placing it fourth on the list of top trending videos in the U.S. This demonstrates the level of engagement and influence Gomez has on the platform.

While Gomez led the pack, other artists also had notable achievements on TikTok in 2023. Justine Skye’s 2014 single “Collide” captivated TikTokers, with a sped-up version of the song becoming the most-used sound in the U.S., generating over 6 million creations across various song versions.

The global trends on TikTok showcased a mix of international talent. Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” claimed the top spot, with over 20 million creations featuring the song. Other notable mentions include Yvng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe (Remix),” Doechii’s “What It Is – Solo Version,” and Thuy’s sped-up version of “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry.”

TikTok’s Head of Operations, Adam Presser, expressed gratitude for the platform’s vibrant community and the joy and creativity shared users. The Year on TikTok 2023 report serves as a celebration of standout moments that inspire, entertain, and educate billions of people worldwide.

Selena Gomez’s dominance on TikTok, along with the viral success of other artists and sounds, showcases the power and influence of the platform in shaping popular culture and music trends.