Selena Gomez Tops TikTok Charts Despite Social Media Break

Selena Gomez has emerged as the reigning queen of TikTok, according to recent data released the popular video-sharing platform. With a staggering 59 million followers, the multi-talented actress and singer takes the crown as the most popular artist on TikTok in the United States for the year 2023.

Gomez’s immense popularity on the platform surpasses other notable performers who also made the top 10 list, including Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Cardi B, NLE Choppa, and Ariana Grande. Interestingly, she not only secures the top spot domestically but also takes the position of the second-most popular artist worldwide on TikTok, falling only behind Mexican YouTuber Kim Loaiza.

In addition to Gomez, international hitmakers like Blackpink, BTS, Karol G, and Shakira have also found a place on the prestigious list compiled TikTok. They continue to captivate audiences across borders with their talent and music.

Although Gomez announced her decision to take a break from social media, including TikTok, earlier this year, it hasn’t hindered her rise to TikTok stardom. In fact, one of her beauty-focused videos, where she prepares for a 6 a.m. flight, garnered immense popularity with over 24 million likes and secured the fourth position on TikTok’s top trending videos in the United States.

Moreover, Gomez’s musical prowess remains undeniable. Her remix of Rema’s “Calm Down” not only became a sensation but also climbed the ranks to the upper echelons of the Billboard Hot 100 last spring. The track has since been featured in a whopping 1.8 million TikTok videos, further solidifying Gomez’s position as a musical force to be reckoned with.

All in all, Selena Gomez’s reign as TikTok’s top artist is a testament to her enduring popularity and talent, despite her decision to distance herself from the social media world. Her influence and creativity continue to captivate millions of fans globally, making her an unstoppable force in the entertainment industry.