Selena Gomez Ready to Take the Plunge with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez, the beloved pop star, seems to have found true love with producer Benny Blanco. After officially announcing their relationship on Instagram in December 2023, the couple is already looking towards the future and it appears that marriage may be on the horizon.

Gomez’s happiness is evident, as she expressed her love for Blanco in an Instagram comment, declaring him to be everything to her heart and the best thing that’s ever happened to her. The relationship was initially kept secret, but now the couple is ready to share their love with the world.

Reports suggest that Gomez is head over heels in love with Blanco and is eager to begin the next chapter of their relationship. During the Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays TV special, Gomez hinted at having a date right after filming, confirming her friend’s prediction that she would have a new man in her life for 2024.

Sources close to the couple describe Gomez as being happier than she’s been in a long time. Despite only dating for six months, she is convinced that Blanco is her soul mate and sees no reason to wait. The singer has a strong nesting instinct, believing that their love is meant to last.

Gomez’s friends and loved ones have noticed the change in her and fully support her decision. Although some may consider their plans to be premature, Gomez and Blanco are confident in their love and are ready to take the plunge into marriage.

Only time will tell if Gomez and Blanco’s love story will stand the test of time, but for now, they are embracing their newfound happiness and the exciting journey that lies ahead.